Estate Planning: Using a trust offers peace of mind

Q: I want to include my son in my estate plan, but I’m concerned about his wife. It’s not that I don’t like her, but I’m concerned that she has too much control over him. If I include my son in my estate plan, will she also be included? Is there any way to limit her involvement with how he spends the money?
A: This issue comes up periodically. Lots of people are worried that their daughter- or son-in-law have too much influence of their child. Whether this concern is legitimate or not, I don’t know, but it does come from time to time.
The simple truth is this: If you leave money to your child, there is a really good chance that their spouse is going to have some say in how they spend their inheritance. I don’t want to make too many generalizations about married couples, but it has been my experience that money decisions are made jointly. At least that’s the way it works in my house.
The only way to make sure that the daughter-in-law’s influence is limited is to not leave money to him. If he doesn’t receive the money, your problem is solved. Unfortunately, excluding a child from an estate plan because of the spouse is rarely the answer.
If excluding the son isn’t the answer, you could limit access to the money by using a trust. By leaving the money to a trust for the benefit of your son, you can control the conditions in which money is distributed to him.
For example, you could limit distributions for things like health, education and welfare. The trustee of the trust can consider a distribution request and determine, after considering the circumstances and needs of your son, if the distribution is appropriate. If it is, the son gets the money. If it’s not, he doesn’t.
By using a trust, you put a responsible person between a beneficiary with questionable decision skills and a pile of money. It isn’t a perfect solution, but it can offer some control over a child’s inheritance and limit the control that the daughter- or son-in-law has over it.
Also, keep in mind that the example that I gave is just one option. Trusts are flexible and can be drafted to address your specific needs. You know your son better than the attorney so be creative in how the money should be handled. Once you have an idea about distributions, the attorney will come up with language to accomplish your goal.
