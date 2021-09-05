Estate Planning: Using a trust offers peace of mind

Q: I want to include my son in my estate plan, but I’m concerned about his wife. It’s not that I don’t like her, but I’m concerned that she has too much control over him. If I include my son in my estate plan, will she also be included? Is there any way to limit her involvement with how he spends the money?

A: This issue comes up periodically. Lots of people are worried that their daughter- or son-in-law have too much influence of their child. Whether this concern is legitimate or not, I don’t know, but it does come from time to time.

The simple truth is this: If you leave money to your child, there is a really good chance that their spouse is going to have some say in how they spend their inheritance. I don’t want to make too many generalizations about married couples, but it has been my experience that money decisions are made jointly. At least that’s the way it works in my house.

The only way to make sure that the daughter-in-law’s influence is limited is to not leave money to him. If he doesn’t receive the money, your problem is solved. Unfortunately, excluding a child from an estate plan because of the spouse is rarely the answer.