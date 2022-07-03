Estate Planning: What do I do with the will?

Q: We gave a copy of our wills to our son but he lost them. Can we give him a photocopy or do we need to go back to the attorney’s office and get a certified copy of the will so that he can be able to act as the personal representative?

A: As a general rule, there should only be one signed original copy of the will. I know some attorneys ask their clients to sign more than one will, but I’m not one of them. If your attorney had you sign more than one will, I’ll defer to my more learned counsel. However, I’m not asking any of my of clients to sign more than one will.

Now, assuming that what you gave your son was a copy of the will, there isn’t really any need to go back to the attorney for another copy. You can simply make a copy of the original, which I assume is still in your possession.

When making a copy of a will, I don’t suggest that you disassemble it. If it’s stapled in a jacket, leave it that way and simply peal the pages back one at a time to photocopy them. Pulling the staples out and re-stapling it later won’t invalidate the will but no attorney wants to have to explain why there are a bunch of extra holes at the top of a will. It’s best to leave it stapled.

Having said all that, I think the question you should really be asking is if your son needs a copy of the will at all. It’s up to you whether you want to share the estate plan with a loved one, but it’s not necessary to do so. If you retain the original will, your son can still serve as personal representative. He doesn’t need the will in his possession during your lifetime to serve after your death.

It's probably better to retain the original will and keep it in a secure but accessible location. That means don’t bury it in the back yard or tape it to the back of a picture frame. Your family is going to need the will some day so make sure that it is somewhere that they can find it.

In the unlikely event that you gave your son the original will and it has been lost, two things should concern you.

First, your will is floating out there somewhere. It’s likely in a landfill but it might also be laying in your son’s former neighbor’s backyard.

The second thing to worry about is that you no longer have the original will. If this is the case, then you should contact the attorney to execute a new will. Unfortunately, I’m not sure an attorney can provide you with a certified copy of your will. You’re likely going to need to start over.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0