Estate Planning: What to do to protect trusts from a spendthrift

Q: What steps can be put into place to ensure an adult child, who makes poor decisions, will be secure after the death of the parent? The main asset is life insurance.

A: I hear this a lot and, in most cases, they aren’t a bad child. They just make bad decisions or lack self-control. Fortunately, there are several things that can be done to protect a child from themselves. It just takes a little planning.

What needs to be done is to provide for the child’s well-being but keep the actual money out of their hands. The answer of course is a trust. By leaving money to a trust, you put a responsible party in charge of the dough (i.e. the trustee) and prevent the spendthrift child from having control over the money.

Sometimes when I talk about trusts, people get nervous because trusts are expensive to create. Well not necessarily. You can create the trust for the benefit of your child in your will. It’s going to make your will a little longer but you don’t have to go through the expense of creating a stand-alone document.

A trust created in a will is known as a testamentary trust. Instead of leaving the money to your son, John Doe, you leave the money to the Jane Doe Testamentary Trust for the benefit of John Doe or something to that effect.