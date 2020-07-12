Estate Planning: When dealing with POAs, keep it simple

You can then use a general durable POA, excepting the powers that you granted to Timmy and Tommy, to make sure that you grant the authority to control your other assets and accounts to both of them.

Another option might be to contact the banks directly and ask if they have their own limited POA that you can execute to allow your children to become signatories on the respective accounts. You should make sure that you don’t add their names to the accounts so that they become co-owners. Otherwise all the risks that come with joint ownership may arise.

The simple answer to your question is yes, a POA could probably be used, but I prefer to use separate limited POAs. Remember, someone is going to have look at this document and interpret its meaning. The easier it is to understand, the less likely there will be problems.

I’ve been doing this long enough to know to that when drafting a plan, it’s usually best to follow the KISS principle … Keep It Simple Stupid.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0