Estate Planning: Who is watching the trustee?

Q: In an estate, there is a judge watching over the executor. Who watches over a trustee if there is a trust?

A: You are right; in a probate administration, there is a judge overseeing the administration. The personal representative has to report to the court about what actions they are taking or took.

As a general rule, trusts aren’t subject to court oversight. Essentially, a trustee is on his or her own and doesn’t have to report to anyone other than the beneficiaries.

However, keep in mind that a trustee is a fiduciary and has obligations to the beneficiaries to properly administer the trust according to its terms and Indiana law. Trustees are not generally out there winging it. They have a document that they have to follow and that is what usually happens.

With that said, there are times that beneficiaries have concerns that a trustee isn’t doing what they are supposed to do. In those situations, the beneficiaries have options to make sure that the terms of the trust are being complied with.