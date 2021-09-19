Estate Planning: Who is watching the trustee?

Q: In an estate, there is a judge watching over the executor. Who watches over a trustee if there is a trust?
A: You are right; in a probate administration, there is a judge overseeing the administration. The personal representative has to report to the court about what actions they are taking or took.
As a general rule, trusts aren’t subject to court oversight. Essentially, a trustee is on his or her own and doesn’t have to report to anyone other than the beneficiaries.
However, keep in mind that a trustee is a fiduciary and has obligations to the beneficiaries to properly administer the trust according to its terms and Indiana law. Trustees are not generally out there winging it. They have a document that they have to follow and that is what usually happens.
With that said, there are times that beneficiaries have concerns that a trustee isn’t doing what they are supposed to do. In those situations, the beneficiaries have options to make sure that the terms of the trust are being complied with.
If you have concerns, first call the trustee. Ask for a copy of the trust agreement, if you don’t have it, and for a meeting to discuss the trust administration. In my experience, most concerns about trust administration arise for a lack of communication or a lack of understanding what the trust actually provides. A sit down with the trustee and the attorney for the trust is usually enough to resolve the issues.
If after meeting with the trustee and the attorney for the trust you still aren’t satisfied, you may have to involve the courts.
Trusts can be docketed with an appropriate court to resolve issues and to supervise administration. It’s not that common, since trusts are usually designed to avoid judicial oversight, but it can be done.
Once docketed, issues with the trust or trustee can be resolved with the help of the court. Once the issues are resolved, the trust is un-docketed and the court’s involvement stops.
It’s nice to have the docketing option, but it can be expensive. Attorney fees and court costs add up quickly, so make sure that docketing is the best solution before proceeding. Don’t let confusion or anger color your perspective.
Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.