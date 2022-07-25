Estate Planning: Why is the tax bill wrong?

Q: When my mother died, her house was supposed to be put into the children's name. The real estate tax bill just came out and it is still in our mom's name. What should we do to get the tax bill issued in the kids' name?

A: Obviously an incorrect tax bill could mean that there is a problem. The problem could be big or it could be small, but it definitely indicates that there could be an issue.

The easiest explanation is that someone at the government office made a mistake. For the most part I think the folks at the county offices do a great job. They have a lot on their plates and they handle it well. However, occasionally they make a mistake just like the rest of us.

I recently was contacted by someone because the name on their real estate tax bill was off by a letter. To me it looked like a typo and when we looked into it, that's all it was. Someone typed in an R instead of a Y. Not a big deal and it was taken care of with a phone call.

In your situation, it may come down to the fact something didn't get updated promptly, or perhaps the tax bill was run before the transfer was completed. I would start with a phone call to see if maybe that's all it is.

If talking to the appropriate office doesn't seem to have solved the problem, you might have a more serious issue. Again, it could be real serious or just a little serious.

Sometimes deeds don't get recorded. Remember, until the deed has been accepted and recorded, the county won't change title to the home. Someone failing to record a deed doesn't happen very often but it does happen. Fortunately, failing to record a deed is easily corrected: just record the deed.

If you can't locate the unrecorded deed, you could have a more serious problem. Getting a new deed executed isn't always the easiest task, especially when the deed originated in an estate that may be closed. It's not usually insurmountable, but it could take some effort.

Finally, if you find that the deed was recorded but title wasn't changed, you could have a serious problem. That could mean that you have a title issue. Maybe the person conveying the property didn't have the authority to transfer title, or worse, didn't hold title in the first place. Issues with title can be serious and you should probably hire an attorney to see what can be done. You want to make sure that you are careful when dealing with title to real estate.

I hope that I didn't scare you, because the problem is probably not that serious. However, I would look into it sooner rather than later. The longer an issue goes unresolved, the more time it may take to fix.

Don't count on the attorney being able to solve the problem in an afternoon if it has been around for years. It usually doesn't work that way.