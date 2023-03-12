Q: When I first set up my trust, I had a child that had difficulties that I planned for. My child has since overcome the issues and I’m not sure if I still need the trust. Should I get rid of it since things have changed or just tell the successor trustee to give my child the money when I’m gone?

A: Things can change a lot as we go through life. An estate plan that made sense at one time may not make sense now. Fortunately, a well-planned estate can change right along with our lives.

With that said, I strongly urge you talk to your attorney before doing anything to the trust. Trusts are versatile critters and they can help you address a myriad of problems.

You indicated that you needed the trust to address some things that your child was dealing with and those things are no longer an issue. Trusts are wonderful devices for planning for a loved one that you may be concerned about. However, wills can also be used for dealing with a loved one with difficulties.

My guess is you executed the trust for more than just taking care of a child. Remember, trusts can offer a number of benefits in addition to planning for a loved one that is going through some stuff.

A properly funded trust can help avoid probate. Probate avoidance is probably the number one reason that folks utilize trusts in their estate plans. If you do away with your trust, you may be able to eliminate the provisions addressing your child’s issues but you may also create the need for a probate estate that could have been avoided by leaving the trust structure in place.

If you revoke a funded trust, you should also defund it. That means recording deeds that remove the real estate and retitling trust assets. If you miss one, it could cause problems. On the Indiana probate bar list server, I sometimes see questions relating to an account that is in the name of a trust but no one can remember mom executing one or can’t locate a copy of it. I’m sure the account’s ownership will be resolved but it’s likely going to be expensive.

Speaking of expense, I’m guessing that creating the trust wasn’t cheap. Trusts are sophisticated documents and creating them will cost you. Why throw away that money?

What I suggest that you do is talk to your attorney about the change in circumstance. If changes to your plan are in order, it’s likely to be more cost effective to amend the trust rather than to start over with a new plan.

Also, talking to your attorney can help avoid unexpected problems that can result if you revoke the trust or instruct the trustee to ignore it’s terms. Just stop, take a breath and call the attorney to discuss the situation. Remember, it’s easier to avoid a problem (and less expensive) that to solve it later.