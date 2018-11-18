Q: Is a self-typed will legal in Indiana as long as it’s signed and witnessed by two people at a notary? Is it permissible to have the executor serve as one of the witnesses?
A: In order for a will to be valid in Indiana, it has to be executed in writing. Now before you send me emails, I know that under certain circumstances, Indiana will recognize a verbal will, known as a nuncupative will. However, nuncupative wills are so rare, they are hardly worth mentioning.
Nuncupative wills aside, Indiana wants its wills in writing, and they don’t particularly care who types them. If you want to type your own will, or handwrite it for that matter, you can do so. There are a couple of magic words and phrases that you should use, but a person can write his or her own will.
You are also correct that the will should be witnessed by two people, preferably by two disinterested witnesses. A notary isn’t required to make a will valid. It probably wouldn’t hurt the execution, but a notary is absolutely not necessary.
A disinterested witness is someone who doesn’t take anything under the will. In other words, don’t leave stuff to the person who is also going to witness your will.
Indiana Code specifically provides that a witness does not become an interested witness simply because he is also named executor in the will. Unless the named executor also receives something under the terms of the will, he is not an interested witness.
Something else to keep in mind is that just because the witness to a will is interested, does not mean that the will is invalid. Rather, it can invalidate the testamentary provision that the testator included for the witness. Think of it this way: John executes a will and leaves his car to his buddy Bob. If Bob serves as a witness on the will, the provision leaving him the car can be void. The rest of the will is valid but Bob has to walk.
Finally, even though a will isn’t invalid if one of the witnesses is interested, don’t use that witness. It’s just a really bad idea to ask someone with an interest in your will to serve as a witness. Choose someone else.
I guess the simple answer to your questions is, yes: a self-typed will witnessed properly can be valid, even if one or both of the witnesses is also named executor. I just don’t recommend it.