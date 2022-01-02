Estate Planning: Year in review

This year my twins entered college. I now have three sons in college and Trish and I are empty nesters. It took some time getting used to and I have tried my best to stay out of her way. Although we have been married for 25 years, that woman still scares me.

With the kids away at school, and since I had the estate plan out already, we took a look at our trust; just to make sure everything was in order in case something bad happens. After reviewing the kids trust portion, I’m confident that it will help get the kids through college if we can’t be there to help ourselves. Also, since they are adults now, we had each of them execute a Power of Attorney naming us attorneys-in-fact, just in case.

Finally, I had a client ask me how much longer I intended on practicing. Ouch. It reminded me that I’m not a young attorney any more.

Now it’s your turn. I know 2021 was a weird year but think about the sorts of things that have changed in your life. Any deaths or, hopefully, births? Any health scares? Any marriages or divorces? These are the sorts of things that should make you blow the dust off the estate plan and take a look just to be sure. Remember folks, life is “Fra Gee Lay” so make sure you are prepared for all of the bad or weird stuff by having your affairs in order.

Here's to a year better than the last one. Happy new year everyone.

Christopher W. Yugo is an attorney in Crown Point. Chris’ Estate Planning Article appears online every Sunday at www.nwi.com. Address questions to Chris in care of The Times, 601 W. 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or to Chrisyugolaw@gmail.com. Chris’ information is meant to be general in nature. Specific legal, tax, or insurance questions should be referred to your attorney, accountant, or estate-planning specialist.

