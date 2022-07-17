Estate Planning: You don’t want a funny casket

“You should really hurry up and get those plots. You don’t want to leave any of the planning to the kids… She’ll probably want to get you a funny casket.”

Those are a couple of lines from the brilliant Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” I love hearing things that involve estate planning included in movies and television shows. It made me giggle, and not just because it is a really funny show. Adult, but funny as heck.

The show did bring up an often-overlooked part of a person’s estate plan: final arrangements. Now don’t get me wrong, I know that people don’t like to think about death. It’s tough enough to get folks in to do a little planning, and trying to get them to think about final arrangements can be a big ask.

In the old days, final arrangements were included in wills. These days, final arrangements are rarely included in them. The problem is by the time families start thinking about the will, mom or dad are already buried or cremated.

Today, we have a handy new document known as a Funeral Planning Declaration (FPD). In an FPD, you name a person who is in charge of final arrangements. You can also leave instructions that can be as detailed as you would like them to be.

For example, you can instruct that your remains be interred at a certain cemetery or perhaps cremated. You can designate the type of service, if any, that you want held or music you want played.

I once had a client ask me to include in the FPD a direction to the designee that they play the song “My Ride is Here” by Warren Zevon at the service because my client was cool.

If you don’t want to execute an FPD, your Power of Attorney (POA) may already include the relevant power. One of the only powers to survive the death of the principal, is the authority to make arrangements for the disposition of the principal’s body. In other words, the attorney-in-fact may have the final say about the final arrangements.

If you don’t want to take advantage of the things that the law allows you to do, you could also contact your friendly neighborhood funeral director and set up a plan. Once you have made decisions, you can even prepay for the final arrangements.

Although not absolutely binding on the family, it has been my experience that loved ones will usually follow the instructions that mom or dad left with the funeral home.

However you want to plan your final arrangements, it’s important to give it some thought and leave clear and legally enforceable instructions when possible. To paraphrase Shirley Maisel, you don’t want a funny casket.