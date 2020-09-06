Commentary: 4 steps to help you have a confident retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The road to retirement is full of twists and turns that can make even the most financially secure person wonder if they saved enough for their next chapter. If you feel similar emotions, know you are not alone. Breaking down your retirement savings into four distinct components can help take the uncertainty out of planning for your financial future.

1. Cover the essentials

A fundamental step is to make sure your essential expenses are covered in retirement. Essential expenses include mortgage payments, groceries, utilities, transportation, insurance and other items that keep your life running. As you look at what basic expenses you may incur, be sure to account for inflation.

2. Ensuring your lifestyle

Beyond the essentials, you will need money for discretionary spending like pursing hobbies and travelling. To cover these expenses, consider tapping into sources of income such as retirement accounts, savings accounts and investments. Determine how much you can comfortably withdraw from these sources to put toward your passions, while remaining invested for what could be decades in retirement.

3. Preparing for unexpected events