Commentary: 4 steps to help you have a confident retirement

The road to retirement is full of twists and turns that can make even the most financially secure person wonder if they saved enough for their next chapter. If you feel similar emotions, know you are not alone. Breaking down your retirement savings into four distinct components can help take the uncertainty out of planning for your financial future.
1. Cover the essentials
A fundamental step is to make sure your essential expenses are covered in retirement. Essential expenses include mortgage payments, groceries, utilities, transportation, insurance and other items that keep your life running. As you look at what basic expenses you may incur, be sure to account for inflation.
2. Ensuring your lifestyle
Beyond the essentials, you will need money for discretionary spending like pursing hobbies and travelling. To cover these expenses, consider tapping into sources of income such as retirement accounts, savings accounts and investments. Determine how much you can comfortably withdraw from these sources to put toward your passions, while remaining invested for what could be decades in retirement.
3. Preparing for unexpected events
No matter how carefully you plan, life can throw a curveball. Cash reserves, life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance and appropriate health care coverage are critical to protecting your retirement plan.
4. Leaving a legacy
People often want to support loved ones and give back to the charities and causes they value. This starts with making sure your estate plan is in order. Ensure your accounts have the right beneficiaries named and your will updated.
Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.