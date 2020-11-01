Commentary: 4 ways a budget can pay off

What comes to mind when you think of creating a budget? For some people, even the thought of putting one together is unappealing and stressful. However, there’s another more positive way to look at budgeting that may surprise you.
Budgeting can be a way to gain more control of your finances and empower you to do more of what you want to do in life. So, while making a budget does require forethought and discipline, it pays off by putting you in the driver’s seat.
And, with many of our usual activities changing because of the pandemic, this may be the ideal team to reassess. Over time, a budget has the power to:
1. Let you decide. When you allocate dollars as part of a budget, you give yourself a chance to be thoughtful about where your money is going and to make adjustments, if needed. For example, if you are shocked by how much you’re spending on take-out food or online purchases, you can curtail spending in those areas. Ultimately, knowing your spending patterns gives you the power to put your dollars toward the things that mean the most to you, and help you reach your long-term goals.
2. Take the pain out of daily decisions. Daily temptations to overspend become easier to navigate when you have a framework and guidance in black and white. Setting a budget equips you with the power to say “yes” or “no” to a purchase without guilt. You’ll be able to see what’s within your price range and get a clear view of how each purchase will impact your savings plan. The more specific your budget is, the better.
3. Make it easier to see the value of every dollar. When you’re cavalier about your spending, you’re discounting the effort it takes to earn money. In contrast, when you consider everything that goes into earning a paycheck, and the expenses you’re incurring for your home, food, clothing, entertainment and so on, you’ll have a clearer picture of your daily financial life. It’s also important to consider the potential long-term benefits of investing some of your hard-earned savings. It’s likely this will you’ll bolster your resolve even more.
4. Help you make larger financial goals possible. Large purchases can seem out of reach when you’re not tracking your spending patterns. Creating a budget gives you a roadmap to follow, making it clear what trade-offs are possible if you’d like to reach your goal sooner.
No matter what your net worth is, a budget can be a useful tool to help you be a good steward of your finances. Your financial advisor can help you examine your spending and recommend investment strategies to keep you on track with your financial goals.
Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.
