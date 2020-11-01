Commentary: 4 ways a budget can pay off

What comes to mind when you think of creating a budget? For some people, even the thought of putting one together is unappealing and stressful. However, there’s another more positive way to look at budgeting that may surprise you.

Budgeting can be a way to gain more control of your finances and empower you to do more of what you want to do in life. So, while making a budget does require forethought and discipline, it pays off by putting you in the driver’s seat.

And, with many of our usual activities changing because of the pandemic, this may be the ideal team to reassess. Over time, a budget has the power to:

1. Let you decide. When you allocate dollars as part of a budget, you give yourself a chance to be thoughtful about where your money is going and to make adjustments, if needed. For example, if you are shocked by how much you’re spending on take-out food or online purchases, you can curtail spending in those areas. Ultimately, knowing your spending patterns gives you the power to put your dollars toward the things that mean the most to you, and help you reach your long-term goals.