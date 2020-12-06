Commentary: 5 financial resolutions to make in the new year

For many of us, the new year means a fresh start and the chance to set new goals. As you consider your resolutions, you may want to add “strengthen my financial foundation” to the list. Here are five ways you can put yourself on firmer financial footing in 2021:

1. Identify what’s working and what isn’t

There may be aspects of your financial life that are meeting your expectations and others that aren’t. Most important is to determine if you are on track to achieve key financial goals. Are you saving enough for retirement or your kids’ college education? Do you have enough in your emergency fund? Are your investments well positioned for the long run? Consider meeting with a financial advisor to get an objective opinion on what’s working and areas of potential improvement.

2. Develop an achievable spending plan

There is a constant tug-of-war between spending money and saving it. If you can find ways to trim your spending, you’ll have more money to set aside toward your most important goals, such as retirement and education funding. It may start by establishing a spending cap for each month.

3. Boost your retirement plan contributions