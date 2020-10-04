Commentary: 5 ways to make the most of your tax refund

If you could put this money to work for your future, a good place to start is to add to your retirement accounts. If you have not fully funded an IRA for this year, applying your tax refund for that purpose could be beneficial. Every $1,000 in funds you add to your IRA now will grow to more than $7,600 in 30 years assuming you earn an average of 7% per year.

4. Add to college savings

If you are still trying to build a fund to help with college costs for yourself or your children, your tax refund can provide a boost. Be sure to consider establishing a 529 college savings plan if you haven’t already. It can offer the ability to generate investment earnings on a tax-deferred basis, and all distributions used to fund qualifying education expenses are tax-free.

5. Fund a business startup

For those with an entrepreneurial bent, a tax refund can provide seed capital to help underwrite business startup costs or act as a financial cushion as you get started.

If you regularly receive a large tax refund, you may want to adjust the withholding on your paycheck. Decreasing your refund may increase your monthly net pay, allowing you to allocate extra income each month to your financial goals. This strategy isn’t right for everyone. Consult with your tax attorney and financial advisor before making adjustments or decisions on how to use your windfall.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

