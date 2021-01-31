Commentary: 5 ways to teach your children to give back

In the era of COVID-19, many charitable organizations find themselves in a precarious financial position while experiencing unprecedented demand, and could greatly benefit from the generosity of those in their community.

This may present an opportunity to instill the value of giving to others in your child. If you’re a parent, here are some ways you can encourage your kids to become budding philanthropists.

Talk about why you give. Help your child understand the importance of giving to others in need. Talk early and often about why sharing your knowledge, abilities, possessions or wealth matters to you. Instilling a culture of giving in your family is a process—not a one-time event. Remember to embrace the joy of giving, doing your best not to make giving back feel like a homework assignment or chore.

Find causes your child cares about. Your child is more likely to develop a habit of giving back when he or she is passionate about the cause. Start by brainstorming the possibilities of who your child can help, such as their classmates, animals, the homeless, or the environment. Then, encourage him or her to identify what talents to offer in service.