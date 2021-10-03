Commentary: 6 questions to help you make your open enrollment selections

In the fall, many employers offer an open enrollment period — a window of time to select your benefits package for the coming year. It’s easy to overlook this opportunity and maintain the status quo, but this could be a costly mistake given the significant role benefits play in your financial life. This year resolve to review your options with a fresh perspective. Consider the following six questions to get started:

1. Have you experienced a major life change recently?

If you’re on the verge of having a child, recently had a child graduate from college and enter the workforce, or the job status of you or your spouse has changed, reconsider your health insurance options to accommodate your current situation. If you are experiencing or anticipating major health expenses, you might decide to choose a health plan with a lower deductible. Or perhaps you may decide you are better off paying a lower monthly premium with a higher deductible.

2. How do your employer’s benefits selections compare to those offered through your spouse’s employer?