Commentary: A new look to year-end tax planning in 2020

Take early withdrawals if needed

If your financial circumstances have been directly affected by COVID-19 (such as a job loss), or you or others in your household have been diagnosed with the virus, you can tap your retirement savings. If you have not yet reached age 59-1/2, you can do so without penalty if you qualify, but the early distribution must occur before the end of the year. The tax burden associated with these early distributions can be spread out over three years.

Harvest investment gains or losses

Given the market’s volatility this year, you may want to consider “harvesting” capital losses. This is accomplished by selling investments in a loss position and using those losses to offset gains you realized when selling other investments. Capital losses can also be used to reduce up to $3,000 of earned income in a given year.

Be prepared for changes

With an election upon us, there could be changes in tax laws that might impact everything from tax brackets to estate tax laws starting next year. This may be an additional consideration as you make your year-end plans. Be sure to consult with your financial advisor and tax advisor before finalizing your decisions.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

