Commentary: Add a to-do to your spring-cleaning list: your finances

When the warm weather finally hits, most of us get bit by the spring-cleaning bug. Our to-do lists often include cleaning out our garages, basements and closets. But this year, it might be time to add another section to the list: finances.

Whether you just need to reorganize or do a thorough cleansing, this to-do list will help you tidy up your financial house.

• De-clutter your credit cards — and your wallet: If your wallet is bulging with plastic, look at all your credit cards and trim down to the ones you really need on a regular basis. Evaluate your cards based on benefits such as cash back or airline miles and prioritize the ones with the greatest offerings. Store unneeded cards in a safe place or cancel the ones you don’t use. But, of course, take into consideration whether canceling a card will negatively affect your credit rating before doing so.

• Cancel unused memberships: If a new at-home exercise routine has replaced your trips to the health club or gym, or if you’re rarely playing golf at a course you belong to, consider canceling your membership. Even if you have to pay a fee, you may quickly recoup your financial losses.