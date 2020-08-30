Commentary: Answers to common questions about insurance

Q: How does variable universal life differ from traditional universal life policies?

A: Universal life policies are permanent policies that have a savings component. In a variable policy, savings can be put to work in investments such as stocks and bonds. That creates potential to accumulate more savings, but also adds a degree of risk if your investment choices perform poorly. This may impact the premiums due or your death benefit. Some policies offer ways to lock in a guaranteed minimum death benefit.

Q: What are riders and how do I know if I should choose any?

A: Riders are benefits you can add to your policy, usually for an extra cost. With life insurance, they can range from having the option to have premiums waived in certain circumstances (such as being unable to work due to a disability), the right to claim an accelerated death benefit if you should become terminally ill, a return of premium if you don’t die within the term of the policy, and even coverage for long-term care needs. Your unique circumstances and priorities can help you determine if any riders are right for you.

Q: What is disability income insurance and how does it work?