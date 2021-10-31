Commentary: Baby on the way? Here's how you can prepare financially

If you are expecting or have recently added a child to your family, you have likely begun making big plans for the future. One of the most important aspects to consider while preparing for your new arrival is how your financial habits, responsibilities and goals might change. Here are seven things to consider:

1. Think about lifestyle changes. How will your baby impact your day-to-day activities? Incorporate the cost of family outings and increased expenses into your budget to avoid surprises. Keep in mind that supporting your children in their hobbies, such as a traveling soccer team, music lessons or private coaching, may take additional investment. If your ideal lifestyle involves a new car or home, consult a financial professional about the pros and cons of making the move today — or further down the road.

2. Consider childcare expenses. Care.com’s 2021 Cost of Care Survey found that more than three-quarters of parents in the U.S. spend 10% of more of their income on childcare. And this cost is on the rise. In some U.S. states the cost for one year of care can be more than one year of college. So, whether you choose daycare, a nanny, an au pair, an afterschool sitter or a combination of options, make planning for this expense a priority.