Commentary: Combating inflation threats in retirement

Revisit your expenses

If the cost of essential items, such as food, gas, plus the cost of discretionary expenses, such as travel, are busting your budget, you may need to explore ways to cut back. Can you buy food in bulk to save money? Should you reduce your casual driving to cut down on gas? Are there other discretionary expenses you can forego, at least for now? Addressing these questions today could prevent you from spending down your assets too quickly.

Adjust your investments

Is your portfolio properly positioned to keep pace with inflation? It may make sense to keep a portion of your assets invested in stocks. Over the past 30 years, the Standard & Poor’s 500, a benchmark of U.S. large cap stock market performance, gained, on average, more than 10% annually, well above the 2.3% average annual inflation rate over that same period. Earning higher returns on money you may need 10 to 20 years in the future should help it grow sufficiently to meet inflated income needs at that time, but a large portion of your portfolio should still be invested more conservatively to protect it from market volatility.

Look at other options to improve your position

If you are experiencing financial strains as living costs rise, you may want to consider other options, such as a part-time job or consulting. Even in retirement, it is important to be flexible to react to changing circumstances that may affect even your best-laid plans. Be sure to check with your financial advisor to discuss your most attractive options to manage today’s inflation risks.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0