Commentary: Creating a charitable giving strategy

If charitable giving is an important part of your budget, it’s good to occasionally take a step back and reevaluate your giving strategy. Doing so can help ensure your money is used efficiently and effectively by the organizations you choose to support. Here are some steps to get you started:

Step 1: Clarify your own values and preferences. Before you reach for your checkbook, ask yourself a few questions. What causes are important to you? Is there a particular demographic or group of people you would like to support? Would you prefer to give to a local, regional, national or global organization? As a donor, what do you hope to see in the organization’s leadership or structure? Doing so can help you zero in on the charities that align with your personal values — making your donation even more meaningful.