Commentary: Dealing with surprise medical bills

Since early 2020, millions of Americans have been infected by the coronavirus, often resulting in the need for significant medical care. Stories have emerged of people who were hit with surprise medical bills for the treatment they received. It’s a reminder that we all need to be ready for potential out-of-pocket medical expenses, whether it is to cover treatment for the virus or another ailment.

Realities of today’s medical coverage

The emergence of COVID-19 has made it clear that medical events can occur out of the blue. Now more than ever, it’s important to make sure you have the right health insurance in place to help you manage the potential financial consequences of a health crisis.

Most people have coverage either through their employer, through an individual policy or as part of a government program such as Medicaid or Medicare. Regardless of how you are insured, it is increasingly common today to face co-pays or deductibles when you need care. Therefore, your financial commitment doesn’t end with the premiums for which you may be responsible. Depending on the policy you carry, you could easily face out-of-pocket expenses costing several thousand dollars.