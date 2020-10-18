Commentary: Debunking myths about Social Security

Myth #3 – If I’m divorced, I can’t collect a spousal benefit.

In many cases, a divorced spouse can collect benefits based on the earnings of an ex-spouse. If you are 62 or older but were married to that spouse for at least 10 years, you can claim a spousal benefit if it would be higher than your own. If you remarry, you are no longer eligible to claim a spousal benefit based on your ex-spouse’s earnings.

Myth #4 – I’ll pay more into Social Security than I’ll get out of it.

This is only true if you live a short life in retirement. It is one of the potential tradeoffs for having the security of a reliable source of inflation-adjusted income throughout your life, no matter how long you live. What’s more, the longer you collect, the more likely it is that you’ll receive more in benefits than you paid in. If you are the highest-earning spouse in your marriage and pass away first, your spouse will continue to collect your benefit (instead of their own) through the rest of their life.

Myth #5 – Social Security is going bankrupt.