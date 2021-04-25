Commentary: Demystifying life insurance

Term life insurance covers a set period of time, such as 10, 20 or 30 years. If the policyholder dies during the term of the policy, the named beneficiaries receive the death benefit. There is no residual benefit to this type of policy if the term expires and the policyholder is still living. All the money paid over the years of the term belongs to the life insurance company.

On the plus side, term policies are less expensive than whole policies. Many workers choose a term policy during their working years to provide income protection to their dependents.

Whole life insurance offers permanent, lifelong coverage. It does not end at a certain age. Once you have a whole life policy, the state of your health does not impact what you pay (whereas with a term policy, if you want to extend your coverage, your health and age determine how much more you pay each month and whether you even qualify for continued coverage).

A portion of your whole life premium is invested and grows in a tax-deferred account, managed by the life insurance company, and accumulates what is called ‘cash value.’

Whole life is more expensive than a term life policy, but the policyholder retains the option to borrow money against the cash value or cash in the policy.