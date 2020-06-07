Commentary: Does a trust fit into your estate plan?

If you wish to leave some or all of your estate to charity, a charitable trust can help reduce or eliminate estate and gift tax. An asset protection trust keeps assets safe from claims of future creditors.

How a trust can help

Consider these general benefits of trusts:

• Added privacy. By establishing a trust, your estate does not have to go through probate court, which is a public process. Instead, your financial matters are managed privately. This protects new heirs from unscrupulous people who search public records, looking to target new heirs.

• More control. A trust provides more control than a will can achieve. This is especially helpful if you are concerned about the financial responsibility of your beneficiaries. For example, you can configure a trust to limit the age when inheritance is received, whether it is distributed as a lump sum or in installments, and how it is spent. You can even protect inheritance if a beneficiary gets divorced. Some trusts safeguard assets from the claims of future creditors.