Commentary: Doing good by donating stock

Like many investors, you may own shares of stock (or other assets like mutual funds) that have appreciated in value given the generally favorable environment for the markets in recent years. If the stock is held in a taxable account, it means that a decision to sell shares at some point in the future may result in a taxable gain.

One option to consider is gifting those appreciated shares to qualified charities. This may provide a tax benefit for you and it could result in a larger gift for the receiving organization as well.

Weighing your options

Donating stock rather than cash makes the most sense if it has been held in a taxable account for longer than a year and it has appreciated in value. It also may be best if you were already considering selling that stock position.

Consider a situation where an individual wants to take a stock valued at $2,000 and use it to fund a donation to a qualified charity. In this example, we’ll assume the stock was purchased 10 years ago for $1,000 and is now valued at $2,000. The donor can proceed in one of two ways:

Option A