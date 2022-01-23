Commentary: Don't make excuses not to save for retirement

“I can’t afford to save.” If this phrase comes to mind, give your self-talk a flip. Instead, think “I can’t afford not to save”. Setting aside even a small amount of money each month can make a big difference, as your assets can grow with the benefit of compounding. If you are able, consider increasing your monthly contribution to continue to build your nest egg.

“My family will help me.” Perhaps you’re expecting a generous inheritance or hoping that your adult kids will provide a financial cushion if you experience unexpected expenses later in life. Wishful thinking is not a strategy. Regardless of who you believe may come to your aid, it’s best to take your financial security into your own hands. Life is full of uncertainties that could impact the bank accounts for both you and your family members. Knowing your future is under financial control can give you and your family peace of mind.

Don’t let these common mantras and negative self-talk undermine your retirement. With a consistent and well-informed approach to saving and investing, you’ll be in a much better position to retire with confidence.

Consider working with a financial adviser to create a plan for your future. Together you can determine your savings targets and explore a wide range of strategies to meet your financial goals. It’s time to talk yourself back into retirement.

Gregory A. Chona is a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Crown Point, IN. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 31 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307. Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

