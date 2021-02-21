Commentary: Financial bliss for the blended family

Ask anyone who’s merged two families into a new family unit and they’ll likely tell you it’s a bit of a challenge. In addition to learning how to adjust to new roles and rules, blended families face the complicated task of combining their finances. If you are in this process, keep these six tips in mind to enhance the financial compatibility of your new blended family.

1. Look at the entire picture. To make the most of your shared finances, take the time to understand all aspects of your separate and combined financial resources and obligations. Hopefully you and your spouse fully disclosed your assets and debts before your vows were exchanged. It’s also important to look at the new financial responsibilities for your household so you can formulate a collaborative plan of action.

2. Create new guidelines. This means having some rules of the road as you make decisions. As a new couple, it’s up to you to determine how you will divide and conquer your bills, deal with alimony or child support, dole out allowance, and so forth. You’ll also want to figure out whether you want to maintain separate bank accounts and agree on who pays for what and how much of your income goes to the kids.