Commentary: Financial considerations for high-income, high-debt professionals

2. Manage your debt effectively

Keep up on student debt and if you can, consider accelerating your payments. Paying extra will not only help you eliminate the debt sooner but will reduce the total amount you pay in interest. Refinancing the debt to ease your monthly payment schedule may be an option, but given your likely cash flow, it may not be necessary. If you have accrued other debts such as car loans or credit card borrowing, repay them as quickly as possible. Make it a priority to reduce the impact that debt has on your monthly budget.

3. Start saving for retirement

A good rule of thumb for any young professional is to try to save 10% (and more, if possible) of their income in accounts designed to build wealth for the long run. While the idea of retirement may seem a lifetime away, starting to accumulate money in a retirement account as soon as possible can be especially effective. Those who begin saving for retirement in their 20s or early 30s can most effectively leverage the power of compounding interest. At this age, you have time on your side and the ability for your investments to grow over the decades to come.

4. Keep it all in perspective

You’ve worked hard to get where you are, and earning a big paycheck is a justifiable reward. Your professional and financial journey is just beginning, so treat your financial life as a marathon, not a sprint. At the very least, focus on living within your means. To the extent you are able, try to live even more modestly with the goal of paying down debts as quickly as possible. You never know what the future holds and what opportunities may arise. Your income level could change, either by your own choice or due to unavoidable circumstances. Take advantage of your good fortune today to strengthen your financial future.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

