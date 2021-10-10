Commentary: Financial mistakes to avoid when you have money in the bank

Even people who are financially secure can fall into money traps that put their future at risk or miss out on opportunities to further strengthen their financial position. Here are several common mistakes made by financially accomplished people — along with a few tips to counteract them.

Overspending. You’ve worked hard to get where you are. Don’t abandon the budgeting strategies that helped you come this far. Give your discretionary fund a boost if you must but continue to keep an eye on what you spend each month. You can easily fall behind in your financial goals by consistently overspending in small amounts, which add up to large sums over time.

Not having an emergency fund. If you earn a healthy sum each month and have money set aside in investments, you may not think you need other savings. However, having a workplace plan (like a 401(k) or 403(b) plan) or an IRA is not an emergency fund. Withdrawing funds earmarked for retirement prematurely can incur costly tax penalties, and make you lose out on potential future earnings. Instead, store away three- to-six months’ worth of income in liquid savings to provide a cushion in the event of job loss, natural disaster, illness or another unexpected event.