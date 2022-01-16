Commentary: Financial planning fundamentals

Financial planning can help you gain a better understanding of where you are at financially, how to prepare for challenges that may be ahead, and how to plan for where you want to go. If you do not have a financial plan prepared for you or your family, a financial advisor can help. Here are the typical steps of the planning process:

Goal setting. In this foundational step, your financial goals take the spotlight. This is your opportunity to identify what you hope to achieve during your lifetime and when you’d like to get there. For example, you may want to own a home in three years and start a family in five years. Or you may want to return to school to pursue an advanced degree, which may incur short-term costs but help you earn more in the long-term. Or you may want to retire early and travel the world. In order to achieve any of these goals, you need to name them first.