Commentary: Financial steps to take when dealing with Alzheimer's

3. Make sure proper documentation is in place

An individual needs to be considered competent to complete or update legal paperwork such as wills, trusts and other estate planning documents. This should include an advanced health care directive that will indicate the levels of care that should be followed if health deteriorates. Also check beneficiary designations on any retirement and financial accounts as well as life insurance policies. With all relevant documentation, be sure the information and named beneficiaries are up-to-date and that proper processes are followed. Check with an estate planning attorney for help.

4. Assess costs of care and how it will be covered

A top priority is to determine a strategy for how your loved one will be cared for, particularly if their cognitive abilities should deteriorate over time. Will specialized care be required, either in the home or in a nursing or assisted living facility? If so, are there resources or long-term care insurance policies in place to help deal with those costs? This will greatly affect any decisions on a care strategy. Talk to an elder law attorney about trusts that can be established to provide for care for the disabled individual while still protecting the family’s assets.

Be proactive in your approach. Waiting too long to address financial considerations after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis can compound an already stressful and emotional time. Take steps to get on top of the situation as soon as you are aware that it could be a problem. Even establishing a plan for addressing these issues before a form of dementia is firmly diagnosed makes sense. Consult with your financial adviser for guidance on how to manage these challenging times.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

