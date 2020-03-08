Commentary: Five money myths to ignore

If only a handful of professional investors manage out-performance each year, the average investor’s chances are nearly microscopic. Meanwhile, you lose out on gains if your money sits on the sidelines while you seek the perfect moment to play. Stock markets are notoriously unpredictable in the short term and they should not drive investment strategy for most investors.

Myth #4: Pay off your debt before saving for retirement

Reality: If the interest on your student loans is 3.5%, but the expected returns in the market are 5%, then consider adding funds to your retirement account, since you’re making more than the loan costs. You could lose out on opportunities, like the benefits of compound interest, if you’re only focused on debt repayment.

Myth #5: You don’t need a financial adviser

Reality: Many believe that a financial adviser’s only job is to beat the market. To believe that would be to miss the main point of why it’s helpful to have a professional in your money corner. At its core, a financial adviser’s job is to keep you on track towards your financial goals. Whether it’s retirement planning, saving for college or meeting other goals, an adviser can help you determine how to approach some of life’s biggest financial decisions. Having a trusted adviser, you can feel more confident in your financial future.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0