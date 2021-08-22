Commentary: Giving money to your grandchildren

• Buy stock. Stocks and other investments can be purchased by you and gifted to another. You can also transfer ownership from existing stock holdings. Keep in mind if an investment has grown, the recipient will be responsible for paying taxes on any capital gains when the stocks are sold.

• Create a trust. A trust is a useful legal entity when you have significant wealth you’d like to share with your grandchildren. By establishing a trust, you decide at what age your beneficiaries can draw from the trust (while you’re still living or after you pass) and the rate at which funds are distributed.

• Give cash. There’s always the option to give the gift of cash.

Know the tax rules. Generally, the IRS requires disclosure of gifts of cash or assets (such as stocks or property) in excess of $15,000 per recipient using IRS Form 709. Giving rules are per person, so both you and your spouse can each give up to $15,000 per recipient without reporting it. While the giver is responsible for paying gift tax, the lifetime exclusion means you can currently give upwards of $11 million in gifts without gift tax obligation.