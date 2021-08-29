Commentary: Guardrails and vision: The difference between budgeting and financial planning

Budgeting can help you spend within your means. However, you can budget forever and still not reach the type of long-term goals financial planning is designed to help you achieve.

Financial planning provides a road map for your financial future. Unlike budgeting, financial planning is not limited to the present. Your financial plan considers where you are now, as well as where you want to be in the future. It requires vision.

The purpose of a financial plan is to formulate action steps to help you afford your life goals. It charts your course to reach milestones, such as homeownership, starting a family, higher education and retirement.

Like budgeting, financial planning is a dynamic process that benefits from both regular review and adjustments. A financial setback, windfall or other shifts in your life circumstances will affect your financial plan.

A certified financial planner or a financial advisor who offers financial planning services can help you create a tailored financial plan.

This professional can be a resource for objective advice about financial decisions going forward. Your comprehensive financial plan will likely utilize insurance and investment products to help you protect your assets and grow your savings.

Budgeting and financial planning work well together. Following a budget can help you manage your money and avoid debt, but a financial plan can help you achieve your long-term financial goals. Talk to a financial professional today to learn how you can benefit from both of these important financial disciplines.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

