Commentary: Helping a family member pay for disability-related expenses? An ABLE account may help

For families of individuals with disabilities, crafting a financial plan requires a delicate balance. As a financial adviser, I’ve seen this balance play out firsthand. Families want to save responsibly, anticipating future expenses including retirement, but need to be careful not to save more than the limits required for government assistance. ABLE accounts are designed to fill this need. Money saved and invested into one of these accounts can be withdrawn to cover current or future care — without putting federal and state aid dollars at risk.

If you have a family member with disabilities and are wondering if an ABLE account could help your family maintain a solid financial foundation, read on for answers to common questions about how they work.

Q: What does ABLE stand for?