Commentary: How to be financially savvy when changing jobs

• Commute – Is the new job closer or further from home? If the new job is further away, you will spend more time commuting. You will also incur extra expenses either in bus fees or gas, oil and wear and tear on your vehicle. These costs may offset potential salary gains.

• Opportunity – Think through where a new job can take you. A prospective employer should be able to outline your expected career path along with a timeline for advancement. Consider whether you could be walking away from a bright future at your current workplace. Is there a chance your employer would sweeten your terms to keep you on board?

If you decide to take the leap and have a new job offer in hand, here’s what else to consider.

Negotiate while you can. Most prospective employers expect some give-and-take during salary and benefit discussions. Think of ways to quantify the value you would bring to the business and be prepared to counter if an offer does not meet your expectations.