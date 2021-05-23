Commentary: How to cut your costs at the pump

Gas prices fell sharply at the beginning of the pandemic but have been rising steadily in recent months. Economists predict fuel costs to grow as we move into summer, spurred by warm weather and pent-up travel plans. Here are some ways you can make your gas budget go further even as gas prices rise.

Look for the lowest price. The highest per-gallon prices are usually found at gas stations in high-convenience areas, such as right off the highway. Before you gas up, check local fuel prices online or download an app that will alert you to the best deals in your area. If you belong to a warehouse club, take advantage of their fuel savings programs. You may only save pennies per gallon, but those pennies add up over time when you consider your total gas expenditures over an entire year.

Maintain your car. Anything that affects your car’s overall performance can reduce fuel efficiency. Keep your air filter clean, fluids topped off and your tires aligned and properly inflated. A missing or broken gas cap can cause fuel inefficiency. Even choosing the right oil can help with engine performance, which affects your fuel economy.