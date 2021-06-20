Commentary: How to get savvy about investing

As a financial adviser, I spend my days helping my clients make smart money decisions that will set them up to achieve their goals for the future. While a lot of what I do involves sophisticated strategies designed for more established investors, I also care deeply about helping the next generation take control of their finances early in life so they, too, can live out their dreams.

While investing can be an intimidating topic for those just getting started, it doesn’t need to be. If you’re new to investing, know that it all starts with financial literacy — understanding the basics.

Here’s a primer:

Study common investment terminology. The stock market is rife with complex concepts, so start by getting a grasp of the frequently used terms and concepts. It helps to understand the language of investing, from asset allocation to ETF and beyond.

To break it all down, use an online investment dictionary that provides plain-English definitions of common investment terms, or ask your financial advisor to explain them to you.