Commentary: Interested in sustainable investing? Here’s a primer

• Social — this has to do in part with how the company manages its internal work environment including diversity in its hiring practices and management. It also relates to the company’s approach to the broader world, including its involvement in the community and countries in which it chooses to do business.

• Governance — this primarily focuses on a company’s management practices, including diversity of corporate boards, the reasonableness of executive pay and policies around support of political candidates or causes.

ESG investing is not limited to stocks. While equity investing may represent the most significant aspect of ESG investing, it isn’t the only market that is in play. Fixed income investments, private equity and private debt also offer ESG options that can be incorporated into a broadly diversified portfolio.

A growing marketplace

ESG investing is increasingly accessible for individuals. You can choose to identify and invest in individual securities, or you can utilize mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that pursue ESG strategies.

It may be beneficial to establish your own framework, prioritizing ESG objectives that are most important to you. Then you can begin to match specific investments that are best suited to your own preferences.