Commentary: Is it time to move money from old retirement plans?

• If you stop working at age 55. You have the ability to access money from your workplace plan without incurring a 10% penalty (normally, you must wait until age 59 1/2 to avoid a penalty); or

• You intend to keep working beyond age 72. If that’s the case, money in your workplace plan is not subject to required minimum distribution (RMD) rules until you actually stop working. However, traditional IRAs are still subject to RMDs even if you remain employed.

Roll your old accounts into your current employer’s plan

Not all employers will accept 401(k) or 403(b) rollovers from a previous employer’s plan, so check with your new employer before making any decisions. If the option is available to you, benefits may include:

• Your money will have the chance to continue to grow tax deferred.

• Having only one retirement account can make it easier to manage your retirement savings.

But before making this decision, make sure to fully understand the rules of your employer’s plan and consider the range of investment options available within it.

Assess your circumstances carefully

Should you leave it or roll it? The answer depends on your own circumstances. Talk to your financial advisor about the best strategy for your retirement savings. Be sure to consult with your tax advisor as well to make sure you understand the tax consequences of any decisions you make.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0