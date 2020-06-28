Commentary: Is now a good time to refinance?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Interest rates recently hit all-time lows as the Federal Reserve made cuts to mitigate the financial impacts of COVID-19. If you’re a homeowner with a monthly mortgage payment, you might be wondering if now is a good time to refinance.

While a lower interest rate may yield a more affordable monthly payment, there are other factors to consider. Here are seven questions to ask yourself before making the decision to refinance:

1. Will you qualify for a better rate?

The best interest rates are reserved for borrowers with optimal credit. If you are one of the millions of Americans who has filed for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 outbreak, your employment status is not included in your credit report. However, your credit score can be affected by many factors, such as if you suddenly carry more credit card debt, have missed or made late payments or have applied for new credit during this challenging time.

2. What will your new loan cost?