Commentary: Is the snowbird or sunbird life for you?

Make arrangements to receive mail. You may think your mail can wait for your return, but what about your bills and other important documents? Consider using automatic bill pay and mail forwarding services to stay on top of financial obligations. Also, let the professionals you work with (e.g. lawyer, estate planner, financial adviser) know of your address change in case they need to get in touch with you.

Explore living options. Unless family or friends are opening their home to you, you’ll want to weigh the cost of maintaining two residences. Renting a second home or condo may offer a more affordable approach than buying. Many vacation properties are available to rent on a weekly or monthly basis. You may also want to explore home exchange networks that allow you to swap residences. If you plan to travel by recreational vehicle, research the cost of facilities with the amenities you desire.

Create a budget. Do you see your temporary move as a vacation, living your everyday routine in a new location, or a bit of both? Depending on how you plan to spend your time away from home, make sure you budget accordingly. It can be easy to spend on a whim, with the intention to get back on track once you return. Make a commitment to maintain your financial diligence by adding any travel, fun experiences or increased living expenses to your budget.

Check in with your tax advisor. The residency tax statutes can vary by state, so check the rules for each state you live or own property in to avoid tax surprises. Your tax advisor can provide suggestions about how to keep your tax obligations to a minimum when you’re residing in more than one place during the year.

Gregory A. Chona is a Certified Financial Planner with Ameriprise Financial Services in Crown Point. He specializes in fee-based financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 29 years. To contact him visit www.ameripriseadvisors.com/g.chona/, call 219-663-9860 ext. 114 or visit 11480 Broadway Crown Point. Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. and its affiliates do not offer tax or legal advice. Consumers should consult with their tax adviser or attorney regarding their specific situation.

