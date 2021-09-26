Commentary: Jump-starting retirement plans for small businesses

If you are among the nation’s more than 31 million small businesses owners, you likely spend much of your time juggling day-to-day activities of your business. While handling the here-and-now, it can be easy to put off planning for the future.

If retirement planning has fallen on your back burner, it’s time to bring it to your forefront. As a small business owner, you deal with a different world of retirement plans than somebody who is employed in a more conventional manner — making it all the more important to closely explore your options when deciding what’s right for you.

Plan options to consider

Self-employed individuals or business owners should be sure to fund IRAs as much as possible. In 2021, the annual limit for 2021 is $6,000 ($7,000 for those age 50 and up). Funding IRAs is only a starting point. Here are a few other options for business owners to consider:

Solo 401(k)s