Commentary: Keeping up with rising health care costs in retirement

The reality is that while Medicare helps make health insurance much more affordable for older Americans, it is far from free. You will pay premiums for Medicare Part B (doctor’s visits and other care services). In 2020, the base premium for Medicare Part B is $144.60 per month per person, but it could be higher depending on your income level. The premiums typically rise each year. If you choose, Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage), there is an additional premium, but that should be offset by lower drug costs. You may also choose to purchase a Medicare Supplemental Insurance plan that could add hundreds of dollars to your monthly budget but limit other out-of-pocket expenses.

Steps to take before you retire

Good planning can help you prepare for the challenges posed by medical costs in retirement. Potential steps to address this issue include:

• Reviewing your current savings strategy to make sure you are setting enough money aside to meet all of your expenses in retirement.

• Enrolling in a health insurance plan that includes a Health Savings Account (HSA). Money saved in the account can grow on a tax-advantaged basis and dollars you don’t use today can be applied toward health care expenses in retirement.