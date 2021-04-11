Commentary: 'Last minute' for tax filing a little later this year

This is the time of year when some are scrambling to finish their tax returns which are typically due in mid-April. That’s not the case in 2021. The IRS recently announced that it is pushing back the federal tax-filing deadline until May 17, 2021. This gives you an extra month to make sure you are prepared to do everything properly.

The extra time may take some pressure off, but you can now make good use of the time to identify all the ways you can better manage your personal finances as they relate to your taxes. Here are four tips to consider as you put your final numbers together.

Tip #1 – Claim a charitable donation deduction even if you don’t itemize

With the standard deduction doubled in recent years, fewer people benefit from itemizing deductions. That kept them from claiming a deduction for charitable contributions. On your 2020 federal tax return, even if you choose standardized deductions, you can claim a $300 deduction for cash contributions made to qualified charitable organizations. In 2020, the limit applies to both singles and married. For 2021, a similar provision allows the deduction of cash charitable contributions of $300 single/$600 married, filing jointly.

Tip #2 – Obtain a stimulus payment you may not have received