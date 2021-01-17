Commentary: Managing finances following the death of a spouse

In the midst of deep grief and sorrow, it can feel overwhelming for a newly bereaved spouse to face the many responsibilities and decisions they have to make. If you’ve recently lost a spouse, there are likely financial matters that must be considered to ensure your financial house is in order and you avoid late fees and penalties.

Here’s a short list of financial considerations for widows and widowers.

Get organized. As the surviving spouse, you’ll need several documents in order to finalize your partner’s financial affairs. When you receive your spouse’s death certificate, be sure to make several copies as you will need to provide it as proof of death when closing or changing ownership of accounts.

You will also need your spouse’s Social Security number, your marriage certificate, life insurance policies, bank accounts, creditors and a copy of your spouse’s will or estate plan.

Gather these documents and any associated paperwork and set up folders so you can more easily keep track of everything.

Settle the estate. If your spouse has a will, it’ll determine the distribution of property. When there is no will, then probate court will decide who gets what.