Commentary: Medicare open enrollment time rolls around again

At this time of year, current Medicare beneficiaries have the option to make changes in their coverage. The so-called Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, this is an opportunity for you to make adjustments to your plan that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

It makes sense to review your coverage annually. Check the “Annual Notice of Change” that you should have received from Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan providers. Be sure you understand how adjustments for 2021 could affect your coverage or costs. Changes may impact premiums, deductibles, drug costs and provider or pharmacy “networks.”

At the same time, consider your own situation. Have you experienced changes in your health that may affect your medical needs? Do you now take prescription drugs that may not be as effectively covered under your current drug plan? If you answer yes to either question, you’ll want to explore other options during the open enrollment period.

Options to consider

During this special enrollment period, you have the flexibility to make meaningful changes in your coverage. Here are some to consider:

Moving from original Medicare (Parts A & B) and Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plan to Medicare Advantage