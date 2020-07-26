Commentary: Now may be the time for a financial reassessment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’re experiencing a period of upheaval in the world today, which has also had an impact on the economy and markets. Given the spike in volatility and uncertainty we’re seeing in the broader economy, it may be time to step back and carefully review your financial life.

Take some time to assess where you stand and whether it may be appropriate to make any adjustments in your strategy. Here are four key questions to ask about your current financial circumstances.

1. Do you have enough cash to meet short-term needs?

A healthy cash reserve is important in times like these. A general rule of thumb is to have enough cash on hand (held in readily accessible accounts) to meet three to six months’ worth of expenses. But given today’s economic uncertainties, it may make sense to set aside up to nine months’ worth of cash.

2. Are you comfortable with the level of risk in your portfolio?

Investment markets have been volatile since the start of 2020 and may continue to be for the coming months and maybe years. Unsettled markets can be a real test of whether you are comfortable with your investment strategy or if the level of risk in your portfolio is keeping you up at night. Given the disruption that’s been occurring, a portfolio review makes sense.